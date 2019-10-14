KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Southern Lehigh and Moravian Academy will face off the 2019 Colonial League field hockey championship later this week. The Spartans and Lions won their respective semi-final showdowns on Monday evening at Palisades High School to advance to the title game.
The Spartans defeated Northwestern 3-2 in double overtime. Iris Gluck recorded a hat trick for Southern Lehigh.
In the other contest, Moravian Academy posted a 1-0 win over Bangor to advance to the championship contest.
The title game is set for Wednesday at Salisbury High School at 5:30 p.m.