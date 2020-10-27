Southern Lehigh and Notre Dame Green Pond advanced in the District 11 girls' volleyball tournament with sweeps in their quarterfinal contests on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans took down Northwestern 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-12) while the Crusaders defeated North Schuylkill 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-18).
Southern Lehigh built a 22-6 lead in the second set of their victory before taking a 2-0 lead in the match, but Northwestern bounced back to grab an early 10-9 advantage in the third set. The Lady Spartans responded by winning the final set 25-12.
