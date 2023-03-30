OREFIELD, Pa. - Early season showdown between two perennial heavyweights in girls lacrosse. Southern Lehigh goes on the road to take down Parkland, 15-11.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead over the Spartans, Riley Santa-Anna helping to push their lead to, 5-1 in the first half.
The comeback by the Spartans beginning shortly after that, down, 8-6 in the second half, Reese McIntosh would net a goal to cut into the deficit more. Her goal part of an, 8-1 run by the Spartans which put them ahead, 9-6.
From that point, the Spartans would continue to keep the Trojans at arms length en route to the win.
Southern Lehigh improves to, 4-0 on the season, and Parkland dips below .500 at, 2-3.