ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Colonial League softball opening round was underway Friday from Patriot's Park. Southern Lehigh and Palisades both advancing to the semifinals.
The Spartans taking down Palmerton, in their opening round game, 7-0. They pulled away throughout the game, only up 3-0 heading into the fifth inning, the Spartans continuing to pull away from there.
Bangor awaits the Spartans in the semifinal on Tuesday.
In the other opener, Palisades scores late runs to help secure the win over Northern Lehigh, 9-5.
The Pirates held a 5-1 lead through two innings before the Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the third to tie the game up. Later, the Pirates would score four runs between the fifth and sixth innings.
Awaiting them in the semifinals, Northwestern.