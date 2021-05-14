ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Southern Lehigh and Palmerton advance in the Colonial League softball players after posting wins in their quarterfinal games on Friday evening at Pates Park.
The Spartans rolled to an 18-2 win over Notre Dame Green Pond in four innings. The Blue Bombers defeated Wilson 8-0.
Southern Lehigh scored eight runs in the first frame with two outs as they scored the big playoff win. They will face Northwestern in the semifinals.
Palmerton built a 3-0 lead in the second inning as they earned the shutout victory. They advance to battle Bangor in the semifinals.