The District XI-2A field hockey title game was set on Thursday night, the four teams vying for two spots taking to the turf. Southern Lehigh and Pocono Mountain East setting up a title bout.
The Spartans taking on Bangor in one of the semifinals, and offensively they were too much for the Slaters. Cassidy Clausnitzer and Reese McIntosh scoring the two early goals for the Spartans, they'd tack on two more in the, 4-0 win.
Semifinal number two, the Cardinals knocking off Whitehall, 3-1. Three separate goal scorers knocked one home for the Cardinals - Olivia Handelog, Lily Kauffman and Dakota Stiff.
Southern Lehigh and Pocono Mountain East will meet next week for the District title.