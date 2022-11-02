CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A soccer titles on the line at Memorial Field, Southern Lehigh unable to complete the sweep here. The Boys getting the job done, but in the girls bracket it was Pottsville bringing home the gold.
In the girls title game, the Crimson Tide would strike early off a steal, Gracie Lewis finds the back of the net for the lone goal.
Lewis' 21st goal of the season gave the Crimson Tide its first District title in girls soccer. The team was appearing in their fourth straight title game, finally breaking through.
In the boys game, the Spartans would bring home District gold with a, 2-0 win over Whitehall.
Landon Bealer playing a part in both of the Spartans goals. Bealer would score the first goal, and assist on the second, which was headed into the goa by Sidney Rosenberg.
For the Spartans, it's their first District title since the 2014 season.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)