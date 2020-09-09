CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh field hockey team only lost one time during the regular season in 2019 en route to capturing the Colonial League title. They'd fall short in the District XI title game to league foe Bangor.
The Spartans are loaded once again for another run in 2020 having only lost one starter to graduation from their 20-1 team a season ago. They know it will be a challenge as the Colonial League is always competitive.
Interim head coach Devon Hagy talked about the excitement of his squad to just be out there practicing every day as the season approaches, aside from the excitement to be the team with the target on their backs.