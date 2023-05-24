BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Southern Lehigh looking for the three-peat in the District XI-2A girls title game. The Spartans with a dominating performance over Moravian Academy, 14-5.
Early on the spartans and Lions in a close contest, Megan Dadio cutting the deficit in half in the first, 4-2. Later in the first half, the Spartans would start to pull away again, Jessica Mantz buries one into the back of the net to make it, 6-3.
The second half would belong solely to the Spartans, Olivia Hafler helping to pile it on, putting her squad up, 11-4. Southern Lehigh completes the three-peat.