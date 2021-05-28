CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh baseball team is set for the District 11 title game. The Spartans are set to play for the 5A baseball crown next week.
The Colonial League squad secured the second seed in this year's bracket and advanced to the finals. The Spartans are slated to face the bracket's top seed, Pocono Mountain West, for gold.
Southern Lehigh went 13-6 this spring, but a few early-season losses allowed the Spartans to reset and chart a path that led them to the title game.
The championship tilt is scheduled for Monday at DeSales University at 4 p.m.