CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh enters the season as defending League and District champions. Last season was a senior laden team, this year there will be plenty of new faces leading the way.
Head coach Ben Tannous isn't concerned with the experience lost to graduation, Tannous is optimistic about his new look squad. The Spartans feature a lot of size this season, and a key player from last year, Daryl Coleman.
The extra time to practice will be beneficial for Tannous's group. With the lack of scrimmages prior to the start of the season, it will be important for the Spartans to get out of the gates early.