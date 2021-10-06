CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The top two teams in the Colonial League squaring off on Wednesday. Southern Lehigh defending home turf with a 3-1 win over Palmerton.
The Spartans got on the board early, just two minutes into the game, later in the second quarter Brianna Stock doubles their advantage. The Blue Bombers would cut the deficit in half before the break with a Skylar Kohler goal.
Southern Lehigh would get an early goal in the third to take the two-goal lead back, and improved to 13-0 on the year.