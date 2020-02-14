BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Southern Lehigh avenged a regular season loss and claimed the Colonial League boys' basketball championship with a 70-51 win over Bangor on Friday night at Freedom High School. The crown is the second straight league championship for the Spartans.
The Slaters were the lone league opponent to beat the Spartans during the 2019-20 regular season, but Southern Lehigh got the best of them in the league championship contest. This was Bangor's sixth straight appearance in the league final.
Southern Lehigh's Daryl Coleman finished with 33 points and nine rebounds to help the Spartans capture the Colonial League championship.