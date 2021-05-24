CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh defeated Northwestern 18-6 on Monday afternoon in a District 11 2A girls' lacrosse semifinal at DeSales University. With the win the Spartans advance to the district final.
Southern Lehigh is set to face Saucon Valley for the gold. The Panthers defeated Central Catholic 13-10 in the other semifinal.
The Spartans took a 10-3 halftime lead and rolled to the semifinal win. Teah Lakatos and Reese MacInstosh each netted five goals for the Spartans.
The championship tilt is scheduled for Wednesday. A start time and location have not yet been determined.