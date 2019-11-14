CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh girls' volleyball season comes down to Saturday's final match. The Lady Spartans will face Palmyra in the PIAA championship as the Colonial League school looks to cap off a historic season.
The team won the league crown and District 11 title, beating Central Catholic to win the latter. This year, Southern Lehigh has notched 19 wins.
In their state semifinal showdown against Garden Spot, Southern Lehigh fell behind 1-0 in the match, but battled back to advance to the final. That performance is a product of the team knowing each other well and believing in one another as they achieve each goal.
Saturday's championship contest is set for a 3:30 p.m. start at Cumberland Valley High School.