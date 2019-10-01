Southern Lehigh set to host Northwestern

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh has not played at home much this season due to unplayable field conditions during the first few weeks of the 2019 campaign. Now the home fans will be able to see their team's biggest game so far on Friday night.

The Spartans host Northwestern in a game that could set Southern Lehigh up to win the league title at season's end. The Tigers have a lot on the line as well. Just a one-loss team, a win for Northwestern would put them in a tie for first place in the league.

Historically games between these two teams always deliver drama and this Friday night's edition is expected to be no different.