NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - A Colonial League showdown on the field at Northwestern Lehigh, the Tigers playing host to Southern Lehigh. Tuesday night the Spartans leaving New Tripoli with a win, 2-0.
Wasting no time in this one, the Spartans on the attack. Leah Kramer would cross the ball in front to Delaney Mack who just has to poke it home for the, 1-0 lead.
Both teams being held in check for much of the way, but in the third Cassidy Clausnitzer sends it ahead to Piper Gluck who has a free shot on goal after a failed block attempt.
Southern Lehigh improves to 5-1 on the season handing Northwestern Lehigh its first loss, 5-1.