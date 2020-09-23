BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Notre Dame Crusaders played host to Colonial League foe Southern Lehigh on the pitch Wednesday afternoon. The visiting Spartans getting the better of their hosts 2-0.
It took until the second half for the scoreless tie to be broken, Southern Lehigh breaking the scoreless tie off a free kick when Ben Clark found the back of the net.
The Crusaders would get a great look to try and tie the game but the shot sailed high over the crossbar. Landon Bealer would put the game away for the Spartans late in the second half, off a Crusader turnover.