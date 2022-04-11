CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh's Hannah Bausher helped complete a wild comeback with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to knock off previously unbeaten Northwestern 8-7.
The Spartans (4-1) rallied from a 7-3 deficit to tie things at 7-all with a four-run sixth inning. Lila Padden keyed the uprising with a two-run triple.
Sage Toman, Morgan Farthing and Olivia Stofflet all crushed home runs for the Tigers (7-1).
Southern Lehigh travels to Freedom for a non-league matchup on Tuesday and Northwestern welcomes Tamaqua.