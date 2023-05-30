CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Catasauqua playing host to the District XI-2A boys volleyball title on Tuesday night. Southern Lehigh pulling off the sweep over Pocono Mountain East to capture the gold.
The Spartans setting the tone early against the Cardinals en route to the District title. Trey West and Reuben Smith helping to power their squad to the gold medal.
It's the 17th win of the season for the Spartans, who know turn their attention to the PIAA tournament.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)