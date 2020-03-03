CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh has enjoyed a successful postseason thus far. The Spartans are looking to continue that into the PIAA playoffs, which begin this weekend.
The squad captured the Colonial League and District 11 5A boys' basketball championships already. Now the Spartans begin their run towards a state title.
Southern Lehigh's first state playoff game is set to be played at Freedom High School against York High, out of District 3.
The team enters the tournament with a lot of confidence and momentum, especially with Daryl Coleman leading the way.