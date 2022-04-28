Southern Lehigh baseball marching toward the postseason

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh currently sits atop the Colonial League and District XI-5A standings for baseball, as the postseason approaches. 

The Spartans hold a record of 12-2, with five games remaining in the regular season. This is a team that isn't looking too far ahead coming down the home stretch, but they have plenty of reason for optimism heading into the playoffs. 

A week ago, they took down Notre Dame in a meeting between league leaders. Wins like that throughout the season, adding to that positive outlook.