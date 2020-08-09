CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The high school football season was set to begin their heat acclimation period this upcoming week. That period and the season itself has since been pushed back by the PIAA board of directors.
Local coaches while frustrated with the push back, they're also understanding of the need to be cautious for health and safety purposes.
Southern Lehigh head coach Phil Sams is one of those frustrated and understanding coaches. He's still hopeful for a season to be played this Fall, and anything needed to make that happen he's on board.