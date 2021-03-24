CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys' basketball team will be on the search for a new head coach following the resignation of Ben Tannous. Tannous has spent the past eight seasons leading the program.
During his tenure as head coach, Tannous amassed a record of 125-65 capturing two Colonial League and one District XI title.
Tannous citing that he wants to have more time to spend with his family as the reasoning behind this decision. "Being a head coach requires an incredible amount of time, energy, and attention, and while I am sad to be leaving, I have decided that devoting my time to my own family and my own two sons has become my priority" Tannous said in a press release from the school.
Extremely grateful for being able to lead this program over eight years, and work with so many player, Tannous isn't the only one who is thankful for that time.
Athletic Director Mark Zimmerman had this to say about the head coach, "It has been an honor to work with Head Coach Ben Tannous for the last several years. He always represented Southern Lehigh with class and dignity. We are incredibly grateful for everything that he and his staff have done for our boys basketball program."