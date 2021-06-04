CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh baseball enters the PIAA tournament as District 11-5A champions. The Spartans now know who their first round matchup is against, and they'll get to play close to home.
Earning the title this week gives the Spartans an edge in their first round game, playing host to Muhlenberg out of District 3 down at DeSales. The same field they just won their District title on.
Head coach Todd Miller happy with the teams postseason success this season, following seasons with plenty of wins but no trophies. The District title, the Spartans first in over a decade and a half.
Miller referring to this season as "special" for things to finally go the Spartans way on diamond in the District title game.