CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh defeated Bangor 4-1 in a Colonial League field hockey game on Monday afternoon at Southern Lehigh High School. The contest was a battle between two defending champions from the 2019 season as the Spartans are the reigning league title holders and the Slater won district gold a year ago.
Southern Lehigh grabbed a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the opening quarter via a penalty stroke from Mackenzie Reese. Just a few minutes later Iris Gluck scored to make it 2-0, she finished with two goals for Southern Lehigh.
In the third quarter, Bangor scored their lone goal when Emily Trotto knocked it past the goalie.