CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - So far Southern Lehigh has passed their tests this year. Now the Spartans have a tough one upcoming in the District 11 5A semifinals.
The Colonial League champions are set to face Blue Mountain, from the Schuylkill League. The 20-win team is familiar with Eagles, however, as they scrimmaged each other earlier this season and met in last year's district tournament.
That knowledge leaves Southern Lehigh head coach Ben Tannous knowing that his team is going to be tested. The battle for a spot in the district final is set for Tuesday night at Northampton High School.