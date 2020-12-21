WYOMISSING, Pa. - The 2020 high school football season was a memorable one for every team, for playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Wyomissing program it was a special campaign with the team advancing to the state final.
Wyomissing's tradition of winning motivated the seniors, and the entire team, to continue to work and make it to the state championship.
The unique campaign started with virtual workouts and finished in Hershey for the Spartans. The seniors had an unusual final season in their high school careers, but they still have fond memories looking back.