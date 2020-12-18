CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - After consistently hoisting titles for years the Southern Lehigh girls' basketball team did not capture the Colonial League or District 11 crowns a year ago. The Lady Spartans look to grab gold again this winter.
The program has five seniors and six juniors back on the court for the 2020-21 campaign. That group will lead an experienced bunch of players for head coach Matt Cooper.
The roster features speed and depth at various positions that helps a hungry team in their quest to return to championships.