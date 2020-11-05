CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh football team had a later start to the 2020 football season due to COVID-19, now the Spartans will have a slightly delayed start to their quest to defend their district championship this weekend.
The Spartans are set to face Whitehall in their playoff opener, but the game was pushed back to Sunday due to coronavirus cases in the Whitehall student body.
Southern Lehigh won the school's first-ever District 11 crown a year ago and then went on to make a run in the PIAA tournament. The team looks to make it two years in a row with a gold medal.
With a shortened regular season, Southern Lehigh feels they are hitting their stride now as they enter the playoffs with a three-game win streak.