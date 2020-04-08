HARRISBURG, Pa. - Sports in Pennsylvania at every level is in the same holding pattern as sports all across the country and other parts of the world.
Governor Tom Wolf gave his update on the Coronavirus pandemic affecting us all right now on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf touched upon the state of sports right now in the state and elsewhere.
Wolf called now a time to follow suit with every other state across the country in terms of continuing the hold out. He made it clear that it is still too early to comment on the affect this will have on Fall sports.