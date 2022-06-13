BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A pair of fourth inning runs for Spring-Ford were enough in a 2-0 win over North Penn in a PIAA Class 6A softball semifinal at Boyertown High School.
Some heads-up baserunning by Caitlyn Ashley helped the Rams scratch out the first run as she took an extra base on a single - drawing a throw - and allowing Ellie Jarrell to score from third.
A couple of batters later, Riley Gancasz grounded out to shortstop to score Ashley. This was enough offense to support Jules Scogna who went the distance in the shutout.
Spring-Ford will face Seneca Valley in the championship game on Friday at Penn State.