COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - Two teams at the top of the PAC standings meeting at Park Valley. This one would go the way of Spring Ford, 48-42.
The Rams would take a 24-13 lead into the halftime break, but the Vikings would mount a comeback in the second half. Getting within seven down the stretch, the Vikings could never get over the hump and take control of the game.
Zachary Zollers lead the way for the Rams with 13 points in the win, E.J. Campbell close behind with 12.
Spring Ford improves to 13-1 on the season, Perk Valley sits at 10-4.