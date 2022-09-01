Thursday night football around Montgomery County, Spring-Ford and Interboro leaving the field as winners.
The Rams playing host to Olney Charter and rolling to win on their home turf, 28-8. Matt Zollers tossing four touchdowns in the win for the Rams.
One of his four touchdowns on the night coming right before the half, Zollers finding Mason Stott for the 21-0 lead as they enter halftime. They would continue to roll from there.
Elsewhere, Pottstown falling to Interboro, 48-7 in their home contest. The Bucs proving to be too much offensively all night.
The Bucs paced by Abu Kamara who finds the endzone three times in the first half alone. Kamara's third touchdown in the haf would push the Bucs lead up to 28-0.