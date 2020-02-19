SPRING FORD, Pa. - The Spring Ford Rams girls basketball team picks up the second round win over Owen J Roberts, 48-39. This was the Rams fourth win of the season over the Wildcats.
Spring Ford took a five point lead into halftime, but the Wildcats would comeback to take the lead briefly in the second half before giving it up. Ayssa Yuan had a double-double for the Rams with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Rams advance to the quarterfinals against CB East, and clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament.