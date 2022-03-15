Elsewhere in the PIAA girls 6A tournament, two PAC teams looking to advance to the semifinals. Both, Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley not getting the job done on Tuesday night.
Spring-Ford coming up short down the stretch in overtime in their 47-41 loss to Central Dauphin.
Mac Pettinelli led the Rams in scoring with 15 points in the effort. It was Kamryn Pufko with the two made free throws to tie the game up and send it to overtime.
Mount Lebanon awaits Central Dauphin in the semifinals on Friday.
In the other quarterfinal, Perk Valley fell to Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 56-31. The Colonials will take on Cedar Cliff in the semifinals.
The Vikings, Emma Miley was one of two scorers to led the team with 10 points in the effort.