The undefeated Spring-Ford girls' basketball team is set to put its perfect record on the line in the PIAA championship showdown this week. The Rams defeated Nazareth out of District 11 in the semifinals.
Now Spring-Ford will battle North Allegheny for the state crown at the Giant Center. It would be the program's first title in nearly a decade.
Capturing state gold has been a goal for this year's senior class since they came to the high school level and they know it has been years in the making.