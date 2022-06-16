ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Spring-Ford is looking to make history in two different ways on Friday afternoon in State College. For the first time in program history, the Rams are playing for a PIAA title.
To top off their own history, no team from District I has ever won a softball state title.
For the Rams, they have gotten this point all while falling short in the PAC and District I tournaments. At 23-2 this is a team that has faced adversity throughout the season, including the postseason.
A PIAA title would be the lone trophy added to the case for the Rams, if they get the job done, but the most meaningful.
Seneca Valley awaits the Rams on Friday afternoon, first pitch is set for 4:00PM.