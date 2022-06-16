Today

A few showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise mostly cloudy with some breaks of hazy sun. More humid with another gusty t-storm possible towards evening.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A gusty thunderstorm is possible.

Tomorrow

Partly sunny, warm, and still humid, although humidity will drop later in the day. Mainly dry, with just the slight chance of a midday t-shower, especially in the Poconos.