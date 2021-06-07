Spring-Ford and West Chester East recorded shutout wins in their PIAA tournament softball games on Monday afternoon. The Rams won 10-0 over Whitehall in five innings while East notched an 8-0 victory against Daniel Boone.
The losses ended the season for the Zephyrs and the Blazers.
The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and tacked on runs in the third and fourth frames as well. The team exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to earn the victory.
The Vikings took a 3-0 lead in the opening frame and then began to run away with it in the third and fourth innings.