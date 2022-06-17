UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Spring-Ford softball team capped off their postseason run in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs with a 5-0 win over Seneca Valley in the championship game on Friday at Nittany Lion Softball Park.
The Rams, the fourth seed out of District 1, beat four district champions to capture the first state title in program history. Boston University commit Jules Scogna pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout.
Spring-Ford received offensive contributions up and down the lineup with Gracie Carlin, Morgan Lester, Ellie Jarrell, and Ali Westcott all delivering RBI.