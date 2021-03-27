MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - All about the Rams in one of the PIAA wrestling semifinals, Spring-Ford and Central Dauphin going head to head. Central Dauphin would pick up the decisive win in this one to advance.
Spring-Ford held an early 6-0 lead, they would push that to 9-0 with a win at at 120 lbs., Vinny Ortlip getting the decision.
Later in the match, Central Dauphin clinging to a 20-18 lead, Xavier Cushman earns the major decision at 172 lbs. to put Spring-Ford back in front. Central Dauphin would jump right back ahead with a win at 189.
Final bout, Spring-Ford up 28-26 following a forfeit, but Central Dauphin's Nathaniel Mosey gets the pin at 285 for the 32-28 win.