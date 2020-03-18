LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the sports world to a halt, all in a matter of two weeks time. Locally affecting several area colleges, like Moravian and DeSales.
The MAC conference announcing a few days ago that all Spring sports will be canceled, and the Landmark Conference making that same call on Wednesday. All Spring athletes won't be charged a year of eligibility by the Landmark Conference.
Between Athletic Directors Mary Beth Spirk and Scott Coval, the feeling is mutual of heartache for the players and coaches who have put in the time and effort, only to have their seasons end like this.