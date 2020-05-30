ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As golf courses have re-opened across Pennsylvania over the last few weeks, golfers have flocked to them to get back to the game after they were closed for weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The great exercise, especially during these times when gyms are closed, that golf provides could also bring upon newcomers to the game as well.
WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo will learn from Iron Lakes' golf professional some tips to improve his game. The third lesson is in bunker shots.