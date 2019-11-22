BETHLEHEM, Pa. - St. Joe's Prep defeated Nazareth 45-24 in a PIAA 6A quarterfinal football game on Friday night at BASD Stadium. The loss ends the 2019 season for the Blue Eagles.
Prep jumped out to a 7-0 lead after its opening posession, but Nazareth tied the game up on its first drive as Anthony Harris hit Joe Capobianco for the touchdown connection.
St. Joe's began to pull away though and led 24-10 at halftime. Sahmir Hagans had two kick returns for touchdowns in the win.
The defending state champions scored three times in the first five minutes of the third quarter to seal the win.
Nazareth won the EPC South and District 11 6A titles this fall.