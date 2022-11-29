ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have earned plenty of points recently, seven out of their last eight games. That recent streak moving them up closer to the middle of the standings, currently sixth.
This is a group that has shown incredible resolve, following a rough end to the month of October.
Head coach, Ian Laperriere is pleased with what his squad has shown him during November. Bouncing back from that brutal final weekend in October. With rival Hershey coming to town on Wednesday night, Laperriere wants to see the positive results continue.