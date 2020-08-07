EASTON, Pa. - The last two days have caused a lot of uncertainty for the Notre Dame Green Pond football team and all the squads in the Colonial League. Just hours after the league officials voted to proceed as scheduled with the fall sports schedules, Governor Tom Wolf announced his recommendation to not play sports until 2021.
That prompted a series of conversations and meeting at the PIAA, which ultimately led to Friday's decision to delay the start of the fall sports season by two weeks for all sports and leagues. Now the Crusaders and the entire Colonial League won't play until September, if they play at all this year.
NDGP head coach Phil Stambaugh reiterated on Friday that his team will be ready to play whenever in the coming weeks.