HARRISBURG, Pa. - In his first at-bat since re-joining the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Brock Stassi drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning to give the Reading Fightins a 9-8 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field.
Stassi's extra-inning hit was his first with the R-Phils since 2015 and drove in Jack Conley which gave Reading the one-run lead which was enough for the win. Billy Sullivan recorded the save in the bottom of the inning.
The 10th inning capped off an offensive explosion for both teams in the series opener. All told, a combined six home runs were hit in the contest.
Both teams scored twice in the opening inning and after a scoreless second, Reading took a 5-3 lead after the third frame. The gap closed to 8-7 after the fifth inning and the Senators tied the game in the seventh.
The two teams combined for 23 hits. Harrisburg went 4-16 with runners in scoring position.
Jorge Bonifacio, McCarthy Tatum, and Luke Miller homered for the R-Phils in the win.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at noon.