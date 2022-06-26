BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Padraig Harrington is the 2022 U.S. Senior Open champion, but not without a push from Steve Stricker, another former champ.
Harrington appeared poised to run away with the title when he entered the final round with a commanding five-shot lead, but Stricker applied the pressure by shooting a six-under 65 on Sunday.
The Irishman responded with a long birdie putt on the 15th and secured pars on the final three holes to win by one stroke with a four-round total of ten-under 274.
"When you're leading everything is just defensive," said Harrington. "It's tough. With the putt on the last (hole) I just had to trust my preparation and accept it. Thankfully, it worked out."
Harrington joins Stricker and 2021 winner Jim Furyk in winning the title in their first appearance.