CHESTER, Pa. - The Bethlehem Steel FC will changes its name to the Philadelphia Union II ahead of the team's 2020 campaign, its' parent club the Philadelphia Union announced on Thursday.
The USL team used to play in the Lehigh Valley, but was forced to move to Talen Energy Stadium for the 2019 campaign after the league deemed their previous home, Lehigh University's Goodman Stadium, not sufficient due to a lack of lights. According to officials, the team looked for other sites in the Lehigh Valley, but could not secure one.
The re-branding announcement also came alongside the news from Union officials that the team will play at Talen Energy Stadiun, the home of the MLS club, again in 2020.
The USL Championship League, which the Union II compete in, is the second-tier professional soccer league in the U.S., right below the MLS.