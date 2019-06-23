Sports

Steel FC falls 2-1 to Tampa Rowdies

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Tampa Rowdies edged the Bethlehem Steel FC 2-1 in a contest at Lehigh University's Goodman Stadium on Saturday evening. The game was the first for Steel FC inside their former home stadium, in the Lehigh Valley.

The Rowdies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute via a goal off of a corner kick. They tacked on their second scored in the 34th minute of the contest. Steel FC's lone goal came in the 90th minute when James Chambers scored on a penalty kick.

The squad returns to action next Friday against the Hartford Athletic.

